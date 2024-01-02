Storm Team4 tracking snow chances for Saturday

Snowflakes could be headed our way within days.

Storm Team4 is tracking the potential for snow on Saturday.

“The pattern looks right for a storm, and the pattern looks right for some snow,” Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said.

Kammerer said he expects much of the area to see snow – though it’s still too early to say how much.

What happens to a storm that will make its way east across the United States this week will determine what we see this weekend.

“It’s a big storm on Saturday either way – rain or snow,” Kammerer said.

Storm Team4 winter weather outlook

If you want snow, and lots of it, Storm Team4’s winter weather outlook said this could be your year.

Storm Team 4 predicted:

22"-30" of snow this winter for the I-95 corridor and the D.C. metro area

15"-22" in our southern zones

30"-40" in the western suburbs

Weather radar:

