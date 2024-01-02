Storm Team4

Storm Team4 tracking snow chances for Saturday

Here's what's expected in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Snowflakes could be headed our way within days.

Storm Team4 is tracking the potential for snow on Saturday.

“The pattern looks right for a storm, and the pattern looks right for some snow,” Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said.

Kammerer said he expects much of the area to see snow – though it’s still too early to say how much.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

What happens to a storm that will make its way east across the United States this week will determine what we see this weekend.

“It’s a big storm on Saturday either way – rain or snow,” Kammerer said.

Storm Team4 winter weather outlook

If you want snow, and lots of it, Storm Team4’s winter weather outlook said this could be your year.

Storm Team 4 predicted:

  • 22"-30" of snow this winter for the I-95 corridor and the D.C. metro area
  • 15"-22" in our southern zones
  • 30"-40" in the western suburbs

Go here to see the full winter weather outlook.

Weather radar:

Download the NBC Washington app on Apple and Android to use the weather radar on your mobile device.

new laws Jan 1

Minimum wage boosts, plastic bag bans: New laws take effect in DC area on Jan. 1

Storm Team4 Nov 6, 2023

Storm Team4's winter weather outlook

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.

This article tagged under:

Storm Team4weather forecastweather
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us