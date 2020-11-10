Storm Team4 Forecast: A Beautiful Tuesday Then Rain Starts Wednesday

If you’ve enjoyed the weather in the D.C. area in recent days, you’re going to love Tuesday.

Tuesday will be mild and dry, with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. There will be more cloud cover as the day continues.

Then rain will begin on Wednesday, which is Veterans Day. Storm Team4 says rain could be moderate by late morning to lunchtime. We have a good shot of rain again in the evening. You can expect a couple of rounds of heavy rain.

48 hour rainfall forecast. Lots of rain coming, heaviest Wednesday night. Showery on Thursday too. Enjoy the mild and dry weather today because this is the beginning of the end of it. pic.twitter.com/zPyWibttkE — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) November 10, 2020

This is it. Make no mistake. It will rain tomorrow. So make the most of today. A bit more cloud cover than the past few days but afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Within 2° of tying the record for the date. pic.twitter.com/1xorG58SqK — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) November 10, 2020

The rain will trickle off to showers on Thursday. A total inch to inch-and-a-half of rain is expected on both days, with the heaviest rain expected later in the day Wednesday.

We dry out Friday and Saturday, then there’s a 40% chance of rain Sunday.

Temps will be in the low to mid-70s Tuesday and Wednesday, drop into the mid-60s for Thursday and Friday, and then rise again by a few degrees for the weekend.

