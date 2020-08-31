Steady Rain Monday Could Lead to Flooding Concerns

Clouds are moving in Monday morning and the rain is soon to follow. After a dry and comfortable start to the day, you should plan for rain arriving across most of the D.C. area by about noon.

The thickening clouds will keep temperatures in the 70s to near 80° Monday afternoon, and the rain will become steady by late afternoon or early evening.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

There could be enough rain for some flooding concerns Monday night, so the National Weather Service has posted a flood watch for areas to the south of Winchester, Virginia, in the Shenandoah Valley and the foothills west of Culpeper to include Luray and Charlottesville. The flood watch may need to be expanded closer toward the D.C. metro area later Monday.

Rain on the way and it could be heavy at times. The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for the highlighted counties West of the DC Metro area until late tonight. Locally rainfall of 1 inch or more will be possible this afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/46CHiIefYI — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) August 31, 2020

We are not likely to get much, if any, sunshine Tuesday. Plan for cloudy skies and rainy periods through much of Tuesday, with a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. High will once again be around 80°.