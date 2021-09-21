Soaking Rain Expected in DC Area Midweek

Rainy days on Wednesday and Thursday are set to interrupt the D.C. area’s stretch of pleasant September weather.

Tuesday will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs about 75° to 80°. It will stay dry for most, but a few late showers are possible near Interstate 81.

Wednesday is the first day of astronomical fall, and the season will get off to a rainy start.

Prepare your wet weather gear for an 80% chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain, a LOT of rain, on the way. Nothing heavy today, just a few sprinkles, but later Wednesday into early Thursday that rain will come fast and furious. Make sure your gutters and drains are clear and sump pumps are in working order. WEATHER ALERT likely. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/a4Jdmb6vQ0 — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) September 21, 2021

Most of the area will get rainfall between an inch and 1.5 inches, but local amounts of 3 inches or more will be possible, Storm Team4 says.

On Wednesday, the rain will likely start light and get steadier through the day, with some rumbles of thunder possible.

Be ready for potentially heavy rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The heaviest rain is set to wrap up by noon Thursday. Keep your umbrella on hand because showers could continue into the evening.

Storm Team4 says a flash flood watch is likely in the D.C. area. Remember: If you encounter a flooded road, turn around, don’t down.

By Friday, gorgeous early fall weather will start to make a comeback.

Expect cool and dry weather for high school football on Friday night, then sparkling sunshine all weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

