We’re looking at a snowy, frigid Super Bowl Sunday after high temperatures neared 60 a day earlier.

Storm Team4 is in Weather Alert mode, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for many parts of D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Expect snow showers Sunday, if you haven’t seen them yet.

A winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect until 4 p.m. Plan on slippery road conditions, NWS said. Go here to see all areas covered by the advisory.

Weather considerations for your #SuperBowlLVI Sunday & #ValentinesDay2022 around #DC.

-#snow showers end early to mid PM

-if you plan to use the grill/smoker today budget more time, b/c of the cold air

-really cold start to Monday💝, some slick spots possible. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/KbOPXRNkoF — Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller_WX) February 13, 2022

Light snow will continue into early this afternoon with periods of moderate snow at times. If traveling today, exercise caution while driving and allow for extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/vgsNvRuErB — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 13, 2022

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Snow Forecast Timing for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Snow is expected to begin Sunday morning and clear out by about 4 or 5 p.m.

Some sunshine is possible this evening. Then we’re looking at clear conditions overnight.

How Much Snow to Expect

Meteorologist Ryan Miller laid out three major bands of how much snow to expect in the D.C. area: D.C. and its immediate suburbs can expect 1 to 2 inches. Areas to the north and west can expect heavier snowfall, with 2 to 5 inches. And areas to the south and southeast likely will get 1 inch or less.

10-Day Forecast

A refreeze is expected Monday morning, and roads may be slick. Valentine’s Day will get off to a chilly start and then only hit a high of 35.

Tuesday will be a little warmer, with high temps in the low 40s.

Wednesday will warm up more, with high temps hitting the mid-50s, and it will be even warmer Thursday.

Significant rainfall is expected Thursday and Friday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.