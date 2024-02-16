Snow expected in DC area on Saturday: Here's when and how much

The Washington, D.C., area is preparing to wake up to a winter wonderland on Saturday.

Up to a few inches of snow are expected to fall overnight into Saturday, Storm Team4 says.

Snow is set to arrive around midnight Friday and move out no later than 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday.

If you want to build a snowman or hit the sledding hill, get moving early. Sunshine will be back on Saturday afternoon to melt a lot of the snow.

Early Sunday, slippery sidewalks and black ice on roads could slow down travel. But all-day sunshine will melt most of the lingering snow. Monday's weather looks great for the Presidents Day holiday.

Enjoy this snowfall: With March just two weeks away, there’s more than a 50-50 chance that this will be the last significant snowfall of the season, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

How much snow could fall?

This storm will be more of a nuisance than a blockbuster.

There’s a 99% chance that we see at least an inch of snow, Bell said.

Overall, expect 2 to 5 inches of snowfall. But some higher-elevation areas could clock 6 inches.

Weather radar

Winter storm watch

A winter storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday morning for zones north and west of D.C., including:

In Virginia: Loudoun County, northwest Prince William County

In Maryland: Frederick County and northwest Montgomery County

Higher snowfall totals above 2 inches are expected in these regions.

Winter weather advisory

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, The National Weather Service said.

The advisory covers much of the D.C. area:

Washington D.C.

Portions of central and northern Maryland, including Calvert County, Charles County, Prince George’s County and central and southeast Montgomery County

Northern and northwestern Virginia, including Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church, Fairfax County, parts of Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.