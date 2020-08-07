Slow-Moving Storms May Cause Flash Floods in DC Area

Slow-moving, soaking thundershowers are expected to roll over the D.C. area Friday afternoon and evening, creating a risk for flash floods.

A flash flood watch was set for between noon and late Friday evening. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

Most of the area will stay dry for the morning and early afternoon, but be ready for downpours after 4-5 p.m. Periods of rain and thunder look likely between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

A quick inch or two of rain could fall during these storms.

Saturday will be a better day. It will start out cloudy and wet, but skies will turn sunnier and rain chances will fall during the afternoon.

Sunday will be seasonably hot, with the heat index near 95° and mostly sunny skies.

It will be a reprieve after a tropical storm inundated many neighborhoods with rain and subsequent storms brought more flash flooding to the region.

On Thursday, a dangerous storm prompted flash flood emergency for central and northern Loudoun County, where a storm has dropped up to 5 inches of rain in four hours in areas near Leesburg as of 11 p.m.

If you encounter high water, turn around, don't drown.

Heavy rains continue in parts of #Loudoun. Here are a few photos from Greenwood Dr & Rt. 719 in Round Hill where the roadway has become flooded. Please remember, if you come across a roadway that is flooded, never attempt to drive or walk through the water. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/TNUpsElAV8 — Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) August 7, 2020

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.