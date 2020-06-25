forecast

Showers, Thunderstorm Possible Thursday Afternoon

The last weekend of June will be hot with afternoon storm chances on Sunday

A few passing showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible in the D.C. area on Thursday afternoon.

The morning will be a better time to get outside or run errands. Clouds will increase through the afternoon, bringing the chance for a few rainy periods.

By 3 p.m., showers could be along the Blue Ridge. Rain is most likely in the Beltway between 5-7 p.m.

An isolated thunderstorm could pop up around D.C. and to the south. The threat of severe weather is low, especially since it won't be too hot.

Cloud cover will keep temperatures moderate. Highs are expected to reach 81-86°.

Temperatures are expected to shoot up on Friday to highs around 85-90° amid mostly sunny skies. The final weekend of June will be a hot one.

Saturday's high could reach 93° and humidity could make it feel even hotter, but it will be the drier day of the weekend.

Sunday's forecast is looking to near 90 °, but there's a 50% chance of storms. Plan to get outside early on Sunday, because thunderstorms are most likely in the afternoon.

