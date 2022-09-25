severe thunderstorms

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for DC Area

The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for parts of D.C., Maryland and Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff and Storm Team4

NBC Universal, Inc.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 2:30 p.m. for parts of Loudoun, Montgomery, Frederick Washington, Clarke and Jefferson counties in Maryland.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A tornado warning was in effect until for Frederick County, Virginia.

A full list of weather alerts from the National Weather Service can be found here.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.

