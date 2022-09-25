Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 2:30 p.m. for parts of Loudoun, Montgomery, Frederick Washington, Clarke and Jefferson counties in Maryland.

A Severe Thunderstorm watch has been issued for the lower Susquehanna region of Pennsylvania. much of Maryland, the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia until 7 PM EDT. This includes Harrisburg PA, Baltimore MD and , Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/WquffaXp3J — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) September 25, 2022

A tornado warning was in effect until for Frederick County, Virginia.

A full list of weather alerts from the National Weather Service can be found here.

