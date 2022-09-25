Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 2:30 p.m. for parts of Loudoun, Montgomery, Frederick Washington, Clarke and Jefferson counties in Maryland.
A tornado warning was in effect until for Frederick County, Virginia.
A full list of weather alerts from the National Weather Service can be found here.
