Severe Storms Possible as DC Area Heats Up on Monday, Tuesday

Rustle up your rain gear and hot-weather clothes, because you'll likely need them this week.

Monday and Tuesday will be hot and humid with a risk of severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening. Lots of neighborhoods could stay dry, but be weather-ready.

Still, the workweek begins with some sunshine Monday as humidity ramps up and afternoon highs rise to near 90°.

Scattered storms could strike after 2 p.m. Monday and some could be strong to severe.

The skies will clear out overnight, but the hot and stormy weather pattern will return, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

More afternoon thunderstorms are expected Tuesday as highs head into the low 90s.

Wednesday is looking like one of the most pleasant days this week. It's set to be mostly sunny and less humid with temperatures in the high 80s.

On Thursday, sweltering humidity and an afternoon heat index near 100° might keep you inside.

The D.C. area will likely have to deal from Friday into Saturday with the remnant moisture from two tropical storms currently in the Gulf of Mexico, Marco and Laura. Because of the 6-12 inches worth of rain we've had over the last few weeks, there will be a risk of significant flooding if enough of that tropical moisture makes it here.

Storm Team4 will keep you posted as that part of the forecast comes into a clearer focus.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.