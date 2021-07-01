Severe Storms Likely in DC Area; Flash Flood Watch Issued

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to pour rain over the Washington, D.C., area Thursday and could spur flash floods.

After days of sweltering heat, clouds and rainy weather will offer a little relief Thursday with highs around 84°- 90°.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the D.C. area from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning, including the Interstate 95 corridor, the metro D.C., southern Maryland and the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay. Here's a full list of severe weather alerts.

WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood WACH in place for your Thursday and Thursday night in all the highlighted counties including Metro DC. Heavy storms this afternoon could leave a quick 1" to 2" of rain and cause a rapid rise in water levels. Avoid high, fast moving water at all costs. pic.twitter.com/pDynaou7Gq — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) July 1, 2021

Storms with heavy-duty rain could arrive as early as lunch time. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected.

Severe storms are most likely between 2 and 8 p.m., Storm Team4 says.

Flash floods are the biggest risk due to potential for downpours dumping up to 2 inches of rainfall per hour, Storm Team4 says. Also expect damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and blinding rain.

Showers are set to continue overnight and into Friday morning.

There are chances for rain during Fourth of July weekend, but the weather will give you plenty of breaks for outdoor grilling or fireworks.

Keep an eye on the forecast if you're traveling, especially across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Maryland officials have warned that rain could affect two-way traffic across the bridge. Here's how to avoid getting stuck in traffic over the holiday weekend.

Fourth of July Weekend Forecast

On Friday, showers will linger in the morning, then there will be a chance for afternoon rain and thunder amid highs in the upper 70s to 80°.

On Saturday, expect sun and clouds with a 40% chance for rain, including occasional showers and maybe a few thunderstorms.

The Independence Day forecast has been looking better and better. Temps will be warmer, with highs in the low to mid-80s, plus lower humidity and a 20% chance of rain.

D.C. should be dry enough on the Fourth of July for fireworks at 9 p.m.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast