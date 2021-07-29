Brace for Strong Storms With Damaging Wind, Hail in DC Area

A cluster of storms headed toward the Washington, D.C., area on Thursday could batter the region with damaging winds and hail and possibly spin off a tornado.

Heavy rain could spur flash floods, the National Weather Service says.

Parts of the D.C. area are at an enhanced risk for severe weather, which is threat level three of five. See all weather alerts here.

SPC issues Day 1 Enhanced Convective Risk at Jul 29, 5:26z for LWX https://t.co/gysVyfiBeo pic.twitter.com/6vbDlZXiAY — Matt Ritter, Multimedia Meteorologist (@MetMattRitter) July 29, 2021

After loud storms flashed lightning and spurred weather warnings on Wednesday evening, Thursday will be partly cloudy, humid and hot with highs around 90°.

Storms are most likely in the mid-afternoon until about midnight. Overall, there’s a 60% chance of rain.

Severe weather is not guaranteed. Factors decreasing the likelihood of severe weather include Thursday's slightly cooler air and the fact that Wednesday's storms zapped the energy from the atmosphere, Storm Team4 says.

High heat and an approaching cold front will ramp up chances for severe weather.

“Stay weather alert today,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said. "But there's a chance nothing is going to happen."

Once the front passes, our weather will take a turn for the better.

A steady Northwest wind on Friday will blow the humidity away and bring back the sunshine amid highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Highs over the weekend will stay in the low to mid-80s.

Saturday is shaping up to be the better half of the weekend with a cool start and a gorgeous afternoon.

Clouds and rain chances are set to return Sunday, but there will still be dry times to enjoy the day.

