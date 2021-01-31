School Closures Announced in Prince William, Expected Across Area

Just because school is virtual doesn’t mean there are no snow days.

Storm Team4 is expecting many schools in the D.C. area to cancel classes for Monday, even though many students are learning online at least part-time.

Prince William County Public Schools will be closed Monday and virtual classes are cancelled, the school district announced. All activities are cancelled.

Teachers go into school buildings while students stay home in some districts, and many roads are slick.

School closures are possible on Tuesday too, Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts said she expects.

It looks like most schools will likely be closed for Mon (even some virtual schools considering teachers go INTO the school to teach) and possibly Tuesday as it will be icy and still a little snowy in spots. Wednesday will be bitterly cold and icy in areas but precip will be over pic.twitter.com/Cs0XNG080x — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) January 31, 2021

A few schools in the D.C. area announced closures Sunday afternoon. Page County schools will be closed Monday. Bowie State University will hold classes virtually.

Go here for updated info on school closings and delayed starts.

