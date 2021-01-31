school closures

School Closures Announced in Prince William, Expected Across Area

Storm Team4 expects many school districts to declare a snow day on Monday, even if classes are online

By NBC Washington Staff

Just because school is virtual doesn’t mean there are no snow days. 

Storm Team4 is expecting many schools in the D.C. area to cancel classes for Monday, even though many students are learning online at least part-time. 

Prince William County Public Schools will be closed Monday and virtual classes are cancelled, the school district announced. All activities are cancelled. 

Teachers go into school buildings while students stay home in some districts, and many roads are slick.

School closures are possible on Tuesday too, Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts said she expects. 

A few schools in the D.C. area announced closures Sunday afternoon. Page County schools will be closed Monday. Bowie State University will hold classes virtually. 

