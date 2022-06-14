Scattered Storms to Hit DC Area, Severe Weather Most Likely in Va., W.Va.

Rain and strong storms could strike the Washington, D.C., area until about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Storm Team4 says.

Heavy rain, flooding and strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph are the biggest risks. Hail is also possible. Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert.

Scattered storms are set to roll over the D.C. area in two waves. The first wave is bringing some non-severe storms to the region early Tuesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The second wave will likely bring some strong to severe storms to parts of eastern West Virginia, central Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and possibly Northern Virginia. The timing is late morning into early afternoon.

Currently, it looks like the D.C. metro area and points east will escape this severe weather. However, this is a dynamic weather pattern and things can change quickly.

“This is a really tricky forecast. We could have a boom or a bust out there, so you need to stay weather-ready,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

There’s an 80% chance of rain Tuesday, but some sunshine could return during the afternoon. Highs will get near 80°.

Another round of storms is possible Wednesday morning. Again, some could be strong to severe.

Hot temperatures will soon grip the D.C. area. Expect highs in the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, then above 90° on Friday. The weekend weather forecast is looking nice, with highs near 80° and sunshine.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.