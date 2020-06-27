Saturday Thunderstorms Bring Chance of Floods

The D.C. area is expecting thunderstorms, creating the chance for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of the District and surrounding counties.

The warning is currently in effect until 7:45 p.m. for north central D.C., southeastern Montgomery County and northwestern Prince George's County.

Storm Team4's Lauryn Ricketts has the forecast for Saturday and this steamy weekend.

There is also a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Prince George's and Ann Arundel Counties in Maryland until 6:15 p.m.

The rest of the forecast includes humidity and high temperatures into Sunday. The rain is expected to clear out by midnight, leaving Sunday dry but still muggy.