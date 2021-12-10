Record-High Temps, Thunderstorms Possible Saturday in DC Area

December’s temperature roller coaster will be heading up and up to start the weekend, but rain and even thunderstorms are also on tap.

Friday will start chilly, then temperatures will rise into the mid-50s.

There’s a 30-40% chance of rain, most likely around 5 or 6 p.m., during the evening commute.

Daytime Saturday will be excellent for getting outside by December standards. D.C.’s record high for Dec. 11 is 68°, and it could be broken.

Highs will reach the upper 60s and could tick above 70° on Saturday, Storm Team4 says.

There’s an 80% chance of rain, starting with a few showers in the afternoon. Wear rain gear for your playground trip or hike.

The heaviest rain is expected between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., so bring an umbrella for your evening plans.

A rare December thunderstorm could roar in, Storm Team4 says.

Be ready for quick bursts of rain and wind gusts of 40-50 mph.

A cold front will pass through Saturday night and colder, drier air will settle in on Sunday with highs close to 50° and sunshine.

Despite the cold front, next week won’t feel too wintry.

Expect highs in the mid- to upper 50s, then we have a chance at the 60s again on Thursday, Friday and next Saturday.

