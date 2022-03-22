Rainy, Cooler Weather to Hit DC Area Amid Cherry Blossom Peak Bloom

Washington, D.C.’s, beloved cherry blossom trees have now reached peak bloom, and it’s time to catch a glimpse before rainy, cooler weather returns.
Tuesday will be our last dry day for a while. Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds and temperatures in the mid-60 are still great weather for bloom-spotting.
Keep an umbrella and warm layers handy for the rest of the week. Wednesday and Thursday have an 80% chance of rain.
Wednesday will be wet at times and cooler with highs in the 50s. Rain could begin during the mid-morning and continue during the afternoon and evening.
Thursday is set to be a warmer day, but periods of rain and occasional thunderstorms could be an issue. The heaviest rain is expected before 2 p.m.
The first of several cold fronts will arrive Thursday night and begin a long stretch of cooler weather.
Friday will likely be the last day above 60° until the middle of next week. There is also a 40% chance of passing showers.
Storm Team4 says Saturday will be cloudy, cool and breezy at times with a passing shower in the afternoon.
Sunday and Monday should be dry but with a chilly northwest wind that will hold high temperatures in the 40s.
The bad news is that temperatures are likely to drop below freezing by Monday morning — even in downtown D.C. — which could bring the cherry blossoms’ peak bloom to an end.