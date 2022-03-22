storm team4

Rainy, Cooler Weather to Hit DC Area Amid Cherry Blossom Peak Bloom

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

Washington, D.C.’s, beloved cherry blossom trees have now reached peak bloom, and it’s time to catch a glimpse before rainy, cooler weather returns.

Tuesday will be our last dry day for a while. Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds and temperatures in the mid-60 are still great weather for bloom-spotting.

Keep an umbrella and warm layers handy for the rest of the week. Wednesday and Thursday have an 80% chance of rain.

Wednesday will be wet at times and cooler with highs in the 50s. Rain could begin during the mid-morning and continue during the afternoon and evening.

Thursday is set to be a warmer day, but periods of rain and occasional thunderstorms could be an issue. The heaviest rain is expected before 2 p.m.

The first of several cold fronts will arrive Thursday night and begin a long stretch of cooler weather.

Friday will likely be the last day above 60° until the middle of next week. There is also a 40% chance of passing showers.

Storm Team4 says Saturday will be cloudy, cool and breezy at times with a passing shower in the afternoon.

Sunday and Monday should be dry but with a chilly northwest wind that will hold high temperatures in the 40s.

The bad news is that temperatures are likely to drop below freezing by Monday morning — even in downtown D.C. — which could bring the cherry blossoms’ peak bloom to an end.

