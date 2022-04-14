Rain, Thunderstorms Possible in DC Area Before Cooldown

Rain and thunderstorms are likely to hit parts of the Washington, D.C., area Thursday — and could dampen the evening commute.

Grab an umbrella as you head out the door. The morning is off to a warm start in the 70s, and highs will near 80°.

There’s a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms, most likely between noon and 6 p.m.

Storm Team4’s radar shows a line of storms moving from west to east, reaching the Blue Ridge about noon and the Beltway about 2 p.m. Some areas may stay dry, but remain weather-aware.

The D.C. area isn’t at widespread risk for severe weather, although some storms could be stronger, with powerful wind gusts, Storm Team4 says. The National Weather Service says the severe weather outlook is marginal, which is threat level one out of five.

Skies will clear out Thursday evening, making way for a slightly cooler, lovely Friday.

Weekend Forecast for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

On Friday, expect mostly sunny skies amid highs about 66° to 72°.

A quick midday shower is possible Saturday, but overall expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs approaching 70°.

The real cooldown begins Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s — but at least there will be plentiful sunshine.

Rain chances return later Monday into early Tuesday of next week.

