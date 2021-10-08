Rain Possible This Weekend in the DC Area

The D.C. area is on track to have one of the warmest starts to October on record, and even rain over the weekend won’t tamper down temperatures much.

Any rain could help add color to the fall foliage, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

This October is also drier than average. Dry, warm weather could limit this year’s show of color on the trees.

“They’ll still be ok, but I don’t think this is going to be a breakout year for fall color at all,” Bell said.

Friday will be warm and humid with highs around 75° to 80°. There could be some scattered showers late in the day.

The most likely time for rain this weekend will be from Saturday evening until early Sunday afternoon. Rainfall amounts are set to stay under a half-inch.

Warm enough for ya??? DC has reached 80° 4 days this week when our average high is only 72°. With more warm air on the way next week, this could end up one of the 5 warmest Octobers since 1870 when DC weather records started. pic.twitter.com/getyFPnSMx — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) October 8, 2021

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend of outdoor plans, Bell says.

It’s more likely to rain on Sunday, particularly in the morning. There’s a 60% chance of rain.

Highs will be around 70 °.

Warm, dry weather will return next week. Afternoon highs will once again be in the upper 70s to around 80° by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

