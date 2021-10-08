storm team4

Rain Possible This Weekend in the DC Area

The silver lining for rain over the weekend? Wet weather could be helpful to the fall foliage outlook.

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The D.C. area is on track to have one of the warmest starts to October on record, and even rain over the weekend won’t tamper down temperatures much.

Any rain could help add color to the fall foliage, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Things to Do DC Oct 2

Harvest Season: Where to Find Apple Orchards, Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes in the DC Area

Things to Do DC Oct 1

Spooky Season: Haunted Houses and Trails in the DC Area

This October is also drier than average. Dry, warm weather could limit this year’s show of color on the trees.

“They’ll still be ok, but I don’t think this is going to be a breakout year for fall color at all,” Bell said.

Friday will be warm and humid with highs around 75° to 80°. There could be some scattered showers late in the day.

The most likely time for rain this weekend will be from Saturday evening until early Sunday afternoon. Rainfall amounts are set to stay under a half-inch. 

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend of outdoor plans, Bell says.

It’s more likely to rain on Sunday, particularly in the morning. There’s a 60% chance of rain.

Highs will be around 70 °.

Warm, dry weather will return next week. Afternoon highs will once again be in the upper 70s to around 80° by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast and download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.

This article tagged under:

storm team4DC Area Weatherfall
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us