storm team4

Rain Likely on New Year's Day, Then Wintry Weather Returns Monday

Expect highs in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday then frigid wind chills on Monday

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Year’s Day will be rainy and mild in the Washington, D.C., area, but this long stretch of unseasonably warm weather will soon end, Storm Team4 says.

Temperatures on Saturday start off in the 50s and are expected to rise into the 60s.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

There will be on and off rain showers, most likely in the morning and evening.

Weather

weather forecast Dec 31, 2021

Storm Team4 Forecast

winter forecast Nov 15, 2021

How Much Snow to Expect: Doug's 2021-22 Winter Forecast

Sunday’s forecast has more scattered showers and highs in the 60s, then it will turn gusty in the afternoon.

A strong cold front is set to cross the region Sunday evening, bringing gusty winds, and significantly colder air for Monday.

Break out your coat, hat and gloves for Monday. Highs will be in the upper 30s and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.

Storm Team4 will be on snowflake watch early Monday morning when a few flurries and light snow are south of D.C.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.

This article tagged under:

storm team4
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us