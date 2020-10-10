storm team4

Rain From Tropical Storm Delta Expected in DC Area on Sunday, Monday

Here's the Storm Team4 forecast for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

Tropical Storm Delta, which came ashore and broke a record as the 10th hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. this year, continues to push northeast towards the D.C. area.

Enjoy some mild weather Saturday before the what's left of Delta brings rainy days.

It will be mostly dry, breezy and muggy with highs in the mid-70s around the D.C. area Saturday.

A few rogue showers could come into Northern Virginia on Saturday, but most of the rain will stay over the central part of the commonwealth.

On Sunday, rain chances will increase slowly throughout the day. Showers will push in from the south.

There’s a 100% chance of rain on Monday and some of those showers could bring moderate downpours.

By Tuesday, however, high pressure dominates and plenty of sunshine is set to return.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.

