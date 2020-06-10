storm team4

Rain, Storms May Cause Flooding Issues Thursday

By Storm Team4

NBC Universal, Inc.

Plan for a cloudy Thursday with periods of rain and thunder until lunchtime.

While severe thunderstorms are not likely, slow-moving rain clouds could still cause localized flooding issues. Remember to stay away from high or fast-moving water and never drive on a water-covered road.

Most rain is expected to end by noon. The cold front that will bring the rain to a complete stop will reach the I-95 corridor around 7 p.m. this evening.

Temperatures will be lower on Thursday, with highs in the mid-80s. Some relief is expected as humidity falls throughout the afternoon.

Get outside early in the weekend, which will start nice but end with rain on Sunday.

The work week looks to start off cool and rainy.

