Quick-Moving Snow Expected to Fall on DC Area Sunday Morning

A quick-moving storm is expected to drop at least a couple inches of snow on the D.C. area between late Saturday night and Sunday morning, but it's all expected to melt quickly and should be out of our way before the start of the new work week.

The snow is expected to begin Saturday around 11 p.m. or midnight, according to Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday morning with accumulations of up to 5 or more inches possible in parts of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The District, the I-95 corridor, and Montgomery and Fairfax counties are expected to get around 2-4 inches of snow. Areas further north, up toward Frederick, will get less.

Either way, don't expect a big impact due to that timing on a Sunday morning. The snow should be moving out by noon Sunday, and then temperatures will warm up. There shouldn’t be much left on the roads after that, and what we'll get should be wet snow that's easy to clear.

