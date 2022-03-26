Puffy Coat Weather: Cold to Grip DC Area Sunday, Monday

You may need your puffy winter coat again in the Washington, D.C., area this weekend and at the start of next week.

Saturday will be on the chilly side before the real cold arrives overnight.

Expect temperatures in the 50s for most of Saturday. There’s a 30% chance of showers, but most of us will stay dry.

Winds are set to pick up in the afternoon.

Blustery weather may be good news for the Blossom Kite Festival that’s returning to the National Mall and several other parks in the D.C. area.

However, gusts could blow the blooms off the cherry blossom trees on the National Mall.

Layer up for Saturday night plans. Temperatures will dip into the 30s in the suburbs and near 40° in downtown D.C.

Sunday is set to have more sunshine, but temperatures will stay in the 40s.

Dig out your mittens, scarves and hats for Monday — it will get off to a frosty start. Temperatures could be as low as the 20s.

Highs will only reach the mid- to upper 40s.

On Tuesday, we’ll start to bounce back from the cold. Highs will be near 50°.

Wednesday could bring some afternoon showers and highs around 58°.

Highs will likely be back around 60° for Thursday, Friday and next Saturday. Keep your cold-weather gear handy, however, because the 10-day forecast shows lows in the 30s and 40s into the first days of April.

10-Day Forecast for D.C., Maryland, Virginia

