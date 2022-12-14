Prince George's Deputy Sheriff Charged With 2nd-Degree Rape, Assault

A Prince George's County deputy sheriff is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.

The sheriff's office says Deputy Sheriff Cpl. Brandon Burroughs faces charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault in October. He is suspended without pay, according to a statement released Tuesday.

It is not known if this woman is the same acquaintance who twice asked for a protective order against Burroughs in the fall of 2022.

An unnamed woman and Burroughs got protective orders against each other in September following an incident unrelated to the assaults, and the deputy was suspended with pay during an administrative investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Both of those protective orders were dismissed, then the same woman got another order at the end of October, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman’s second protective order was dismissed Monday. On the same day, the sheriff’s office was presented with evidence of the sexual assault. The evidence was sent along to the county State’s Attorney’s Office and the Prince George’s County Police Department Domestic Violence Unit, according to the sheriff’s press release.

Prince George’s police brought the charges against Burroughs and is leading the criminal investigation. The sheriff’s internal affairs division will conduct an administrative investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Burroughs is a 9-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office. He posted a $5,000 bond on Tuesday, according to Maryland court records.

“The charges against this deputy are very concerning. Law enforcement officers take an oath to protect others, not abuse them. Those who live and work in Prince George’s County deserve the very best from its public safety community, and the behavior alleged in this case runs counter to that expectation,” Sheriff John D.B. Carr said in a press release.

The second-degree rape charge is listed as a felony, while the assault charge is listed as a misdemeanor in court records.

Burroughs's attorney didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

