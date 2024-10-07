This article was created in partnership with F.H. Furr. The editorial staff of NBC Washington had no role in the creation of this content. To learn more about the F.H. Furr, click here.

As cooler temperatures descend upon the DC Metro area, it’s time to ensure your home is prepped to keep the cold air outside while maintaining a cozy, warm environment inside. Whether it’s by inspecting your heating system, layering up for comfort, or upgrading your home’s heating, these tips will help you get ready for the east coast winter ahead.

Schedule an annual heating system inspection

Before the winter chill fully sets in, it’s essential to have your heating system inspected by a professional. A yearly inspection can help catch potential issues early, ensuring your heating system operates efficiently throughout the season. Services like those offered by FH Furr include comprehensive system checks that can prevent breakdowns and costly repairs during the colder months. Early inspections also help you avoid the high demand that comes with peak winter season on the east coast.

Consider upgrading to a ductless HVAC system

Uneven heating is a common issue in older homes. Certain rooms may feel like a sauna while others remain chilly. A ductless HVAC system can solve this problem by providing zoned heating and cooling, allowing you to control the temperature of each room individually. Not only does this eliminate uneven heating, but it can also reduce your energy bills. Investing in a ductless HVAC system can be a game-changer for homeowners looking to improve comfort and energy efficiency, saving homeowners money in the long run.

Seal drafts and insulate your home

To maximize your home’s heating efficiency, check for drafts around windows, doors, and attic spaces. A properly sealed home ensures warm air stays inside, reducing the workload on your heating system. Add weather stripping or caulking to windows and doors and consider insulating your attic to prevent heat loss. These simple steps can help you stay cozy without over-relying on your heating system.

Refrain from using ovens and stoves for heat

While it might be tempting to use your oven or stove for extra warmth during the coldest months, this practice can be hazardous. Not only does it pose a fire risk, but it can also lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, especially in homes with poor ventilation. Instead, rely on your heating system and ensure it’s functioning properly with regular inspections. In case of emergency repairs, FH Furr provides 24/7 heating services to ensure your home remains safe and warm.

Stay cozy with warm layers

Though bundling up may seem like an obvious solution, it’s easy to forget the classic, energy-saving solutions when we have countless technologies at our fingertips. Nevertheless, it’s a good and simple habit to bundle up first in layers before firing up your heating system. Dressing in thermal layers and using extra blankets will keep you comfortable and help lower your energy consumption. For extra coziness, consider adding an electric blanket or a space heater in your most-used areas, but make sure these devices meet modern safety standards to avoid fire hazards.

Install a programmable thermostat

If you haven’t upgraded to a programmable thermostat yet, now’s the time. A programmable thermostat allows you to set different temperatures for different times of the day, ensuring your home is warm when you need it but not wasting energy when you’re asleep or out of the house. Companies like FH Furr can assist with the installation of programmable or even smart thermostats, helping you optimize energy use and save on heating costs.

Keep your gutters clear

While it might seem unrelated to heating, maintaining your gutters is crucial for winter preparedness. Clogged gutters can lead to ice dams, which can damage your roof and cause water leaks. By keeping your gutters clear, especially as the autumn leaves begin to fall, you can prevent potential cold-weather issues that could affect your home’s insulation and overall warmth.

Plan for extreme weather

Winter in the DC Metro area can be unpredictable, with the potential for snowstorms and freezing temperatures. Be prepared by ensuring your home has an emergency kit with essentials like flashlights, extra blankets, and a backup heating source in case of a power outage. Consider services like FH Furr’s backup generator installations to keep critical systems running smoothly, even in extreme weather.

