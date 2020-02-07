severe weather

Possible Tornadoes in Virginia, Maryland Under Investigation

The National Weather Service is working to determine whether tornadoes touched down amid severe weather on Friday morning

By Sophia Barnes

National Weather Service scientists are investigating whether tornadoes touched down in Virginia and Maryland on Friday morning during serious storms.

Storm Team4 says tornadoes may have touched down in or near Leesburg, Virginia, and Monrovia, Maryland.

Severe weather left a path of damage through both towns, ripping the siding off homes and breaking tree branches.

The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings on Friday morning, cautioning that storms were capable of producing twisters.

Meteorologists used sources including radar reports and photos on social media to identify the two possible tornado sites. More information is expected later on Friday.

In Monrovia, Maryland, storms tore apart a barn at Burall Farm. No one was reported injured.

Some Leesburg residents shared on social media that they saw a tornado as severe thunderstorms moved through the D.C. area. As residents began to clean up the damage, wind chills plummeted into the 20s.

After the line of storms left, the D.C. area remained under a wind advisory.

