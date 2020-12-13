Parts of DC Area Could See Some Snow Early Monday; Winter Storm Likely Wednesday

Rain will move in from the southwest early Monday, and some areas north and west of Interstate 95 could get a little snow or a wintry mix. A winter storm is expected Wednesday, and that could bring more snow.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 6 a.m. Monday for areas including Winchester, Frederick County and Carroll County, where residents may see 1 to 3 inches of snow.

But any snow will blow over quickly on Monday. At the most, residents will see a light dusting, primarily in higher elevations. Then much of it mixes out with rain and pulls out by mid-afternoon. The weather is looking like more of a rain event for those along I-95 and eastward.

Immediately following the wet weather will be gusty conditions and temperatures in the 40s that actually feel more like the 30s, and we could even be in for a bit of clearing.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny as a brief area of high pressure dominates. Cold air will help to set the stage for Wednesday. Temperatures will peak in the upper 30s and low 40s, so dress warmly if you'll be running any errands.

A winter storm is likely Wednesday, but the areas that’ll see more snow are unclear at this point. This event could actually start as snow for much of the D.C. area, with precipitation falling during the cold early hours of the morning.

The system will push from the southwest to the northeast. An area of high pressure to the north will push cold air down and is likely to bring snow. By midday, if the storm is weighted more inland, it has a better opportunity of funneling in warmer, moist air.

That onshore flow will switch the snow machine to a mix and/or rain situation. If the system zips through and brushes the region, this is likely to be a snow event for more of the area and snow totals are likely to be much higher.

Currently, it still looks on track to bring all residents west of I-95 snow for much of the day with higher totals accumulating along Interstate 81. D.C. would start with snow, see a switch to a rain/snow mix and then possibly end with snow again on the back end of the system early Thursday morning.

Those living east of I-95 would get a wintry mix that changes to a cold rain. It’s also important to note that with that deep cold air being pushed in, we could see freezing rain.