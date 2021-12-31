storm team4

New Year's Weather: Highs Above 60° With Rain Chances in the DC Area

The Storm Team4 forecast for New Year's has some rain chances and mild weather

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Throw some confetti because the New Year’s Eve forecast is looking nice and mild, although the D.C. area will be dealing with rain on New Year’s Day.

During the day Friday, expect morning fog and plenty of clouds, but mostly dry conditions.

By December standards, we’ll have great weather for outdoor daytime activities like Noon Yards Eve. Highs could reach 61°.

On New Year’s Eve, there could be some rain before the clock strikes midnight. But it likely won't be enough to damper celebrations. The city of Alexandra is ready to set off a 10-minute fireworks display over the Potomac River at midnight.

After 9 p.m., there’s a 40% chance of rain amid temperatures in the 50s.

After the ball drops, rain chances increase to 60% but temperatures will stay in the 50s.

New Year’s Day has an 80% chance for rain, but highs in the low 60s mean you can still enjoy brunch on a covered patio.

Be ready for rain in the morning and part of the afternoon on Saturday, then another round after sunset.

Rain chances will linger Sunday and temperatures will hit the 60s again. But a cold front will drag temperatures down.

By Monday, you’ll need your winter coat and hat again. Highs will be stuck in the 30s amid breezy conditions.

The first full week of 2022 is looking mostly dry, but cool, with temps below 50° through Thursday.

