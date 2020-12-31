New Year's Day Storm Could Mean Icy Conditions West of DC

A New Year’s Day storm could mean ice for parts of the D.C. region Friday.

After temperatures reached the 50s Thursday, a cold front is moving through the area.

A storm will bring rain to the D.C. metro region late Friday afternoon and evening, but that will be ice to the west and north along the Interstate 81 corridor as it meets with cold air.

There is a chance for ice in Leesburg, Frederick, and just toward the north and west of Warrenton toward Front Royal.

Freezing rain will be a concern in the Winchester area and up I-81 to the Hagerstown area. There could be some power outages and roads could be treacherous.

An ice storm warning from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday includes Rappahannock County.

A winter weather advisory from 10 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday covers parts of north central Maryland and Northern Virginia, including Frederick, Loudoun, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties and the City of Winchester.

The storm should be out of the area by 11 p.m. Friday.

Saturday looks nice with highs in the 50s.