Nationals Opening Day Forecast: Rainy Thursday in DC Area

Thursday will be another rainy day in the Washington, D.C., area, but there’s hope for showers to end before the Nationals play their Opening Day game.

Keep an umbrella handy and wear some extra layers for highs about 54° to 58°, Storm Team4 said.

D.C. had 1.9 inches of rain over the last two days and another half-inch is likely today, starting in the morning. There will be periods of rain all afternoon.

Expect the steadiest rain from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rain is likely to come to an end between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Nationals already delayed their Opening Day game due to the wet forecast. They’re now scheduled to face the New York Mets at 7:05 p.m.

If you're headed to Nats Park, bring some extra layers that are waterproof — plus shoes that can withstand puddles. Temperatures will be in the low 50s around sunset at 7:38 p.m., then dip into the 40s overnight.

The Nationals continue their series at home on Friday, Saturday and Sunday — and the weather will be better for those games.

On Friday, there’s a 40% chance of passing showers. With some sunshine and a southwest wind, temperatures should be able to reach 60°.

The good news is that the weekend will be dry — but it will also be cool.

Saturday will be mostly dry but some passing midday showers are possible. Expect highs nearing 60°.

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Storm Team4 is tracking a warming trend for next week. Highs could reach 66° on Monday and the mid-70s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

10-Day Forecast for D.C., Maryland, Northern Virginia

