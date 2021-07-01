Tornado or Straight-Line Winds? NWS Assesses Storm Damage in DC Area

After a tornado warning sounded as high winds ripped through downtown D.C., Arlington and Prince George's county, the National Weather Service is investigating whether the damage was caused by straight-line winds or a tornado.

Severe storms hammered the D.C. area Thursday with heavy rain, lightning, and, in some places, hail, leaving a number of homes with no power.

The National Mall got walloped by the storm: Forceful winds tore down tree branches, ripped down fencing in place for Fourth of July festivities and knocked over at least one portable toilet, photos show.

The National Mall got walloped my tonight’s storm. Trees are down everywhere, including this one into Constitution Ave near the Lincoln Memorial @nbcwashington @afruin pic.twitter.com/FoocpjZw4b — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) July 2, 2021

Trees fell and smashed into houses in Montgomery County, Northwest D.C. and Arlington.

The National Weather Service said it would conduct a preliminary storm survey Thursday night to determine what caused the damage. A report is expected on Friday.

Dominion, Pepco and BGE each reported power outages.

A flash flood warning stayed in effect for D.C.; Montgomery, Prince George's, Arlington and Fairfax counties, as well as the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Manassas Park and Falls Church until 1:45 a.m. Friday.

City of Falls Church pic.twitter.com/XNHGsjFRf0 — matthew vaughan (@mvaugh119) July 2, 2021

In the evening, tornado warnings were in effect for D.C. and Prince George's County.

There were also thunderstorm warnings for D.C. and parts of Montgomery, Prince George's, Arlington and Fairfax counties as well as the cities of Falls Church and Alexandria.

Earlier in the afternoon, tornado warnings were issued for parts of Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties and flood warnings were in effect throughout the region.

Trees were uprooted in Rockville, along Boiling Brook Parkway.

Showers are set to continue overnight and into Friday morning.

There are chances for rain during Fourth of July weekend, but the weather will give you plenty of breaks for outdoor grilling or fireworks.

Keep an eye on the forecast if you're traveling, especially across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Maryland officials have warned that rain could affect two-way traffic across the bridge. Here's how to avoid getting stuck in traffic over the holiday weekend.

Fourth of July Weekend Forecast

On Friday, showers will linger in the morning, then there will be a chance for afternoon rain and thunder amid highs in the upper 70s to 80°.

On Saturday, expect sun and clouds with a 40% chance for rain, including occasional showers and maybe a few thunderstorms.

The Independence Day forecast has been looking better and better. Temps will be warmer, with highs in the low to mid-80s, plus lower humidity and a 20% chance of rain.

D.C. should be dry enough on the Fourth of July for fireworks at 9 p.m.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast