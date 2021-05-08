storm team4

Mother's Day Forecast: Breezy With Passing Showers in DC Area

Mother's Day will bring a chance for periods of rain

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

You’ll want to plan around some rain this weekend in the D.C. area, but there will be plenty of time to get outside, including on Sunday for Mother’s Day.

Saturday starts cool with isolated rain in the morning, then a chance for a passing shower early in the afternoon. Then, it turns drier and windy, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts says.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The weather won’t be bad with any outdoor dinner plans on Saturday evening, but wear a jacket for temps falling into the 50s and wind gusting up to 30 mph.

Local

missing baby 8 hours ago

2-Month-Old Boy Missing in DC

Mother's Day 9 hours ago

Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Will Be Lined With Luminarias Honoring Mothers Who Died

For Mother’s Day on Sunday, keep an umbrella on hand in case of periods of rain. Near D.C., most of the day will be breezy, cloudy and dry with highs in the mid-60s.

Showers are more likely north and west of D.C.

Monday will bring another chance for an isolated shower, but the D.C. area should dry out and be mostly sunny for Tuesday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast

This article tagged under:

storm team4forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us