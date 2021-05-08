Mother's Day Forecast: Breezy With Passing Showers in DC Area

You’ll want to plan around some rain this weekend in the D.C. area, but there will be plenty of time to get outside, including on Sunday for Mother’s Day.

Saturday starts cool with isolated rain in the morning, then a chance for a passing shower early in the afternoon. Then, it turns drier and windy, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts says.

The weather won’t be bad with any outdoor dinner plans on Saturday evening, but wear a jacket for temps falling into the 50s and wind gusting up to 30 mph.

For Mother’s Day on Sunday, keep an umbrella on hand in case of periods of rain. Near D.C., most of the day will be breezy, cloudy and dry with highs in the mid-60s.

Showers are more likely north and west of D.C.

Monday will bring another chance for an isolated shower, but the D.C. area should dry out and be mostly sunny for Tuesday.

