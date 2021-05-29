Memorial Day Weekend Weather: Rainy, Cool Until Monday in DC Area

Memorial Day weekend weather in the D.C. area will be cool and rainy on Saturday and Sunday. You may want to move outdoor plans to Monday when the sunshine returns.

Keep your outdoor plans flexible and grab an umbrella, raincoat and water-resistant shoes if you're spending time outside for most of the weekend.

On Saturday, expect occasional showers and chilly temps. Highs will only reach the mid-50s.

“There’s not going to be any sunshine today,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

Temperatures could fall into the 40s overnight.

Sunday has an 80% chance of periodic showers with temps in the 50s.

Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start of summer to many, and at least Monday should bring more seasonably nice weather.

Highs will reach the 70s amid light winds and plenty of sunshine, great weather for a cookout or hike.

Tuesday is forecast to stay mild and sunny, then there are rain chances Wednesday through Saturday of next week.

