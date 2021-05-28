Scattered Thunderstorms Friday Kick Off Rainy, Cool Memorial Day Weekend

Rain and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, are expected in the D.C. area on Friday afternoon, kicking off a cool Memorial Day weekend.

Keep plans flexible due to rain chances Friday through Sunday, then enjoy warmer air and more sunshine on Monday.

After a dry start Friday morning, plan for rain to begin around noon, Storm Team4 says.

Stay weather-ready for strong storms between 3-9 p.m. Friday. Damaging wind gusts, locally heavy rainfall are there main impacts, and an isolated tornado is possible, the National Weather Service says.

There’s a marginal risk of severe weather in most of D.C. and nearby Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Areas south are more likely to get severe weather, including Southern Maryland and Stafford County, Fredericksburg and Culpeper in Virginia.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Overall, rainfall could total a half-inch to 1.5 inches, with higher amounts possible locally.

The unofficial start to summer won’t feel much like summer: This Memorial Day weekend could be the coldest one in 20 years.

Saturday’s forecasted high is 59 degrees and there’s an 80% chance of rain. Expect all-day clouds and showers.

Sunday could bring a little sunshine, but it will be mostly cloudy with periods of drizzle. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Memorial Day on Monday is the pick for a cookout, hike or other outdoor plans. Highs will get above 70° amid of a mix of sun and clouds.

Maryland and Delaware beaches are set to be impacted with high rain chances through Saturday evening with high temperatures in the low 60s.

The forecast for Virginia beaches shows high rain chances on Saturday, then more sunshine on Sunday. Highs will be near 80° Saturday but stay in the mid- to upper 60s on Sunday.

