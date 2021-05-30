Memorial Day Weekend Weather: Another Rainy, Cool Day Before Sunshine Monday

Weather in the D.C. area will be cool and rainy again Sunday. You may want to move outdoor plans to Monday when the sunshine returns.

Keep your outdoor plans flexible and grab an umbrella, raincoat and water-resistant shoes if you're spending time outside Sunday.

"Sunday will be another chilly and raw day as temperatures only top out in the low to mid 50s for daytime highs," Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts tells us.

Sunday has a chance of periodic showers with temps in the 50s. However, showers should taper off in the afternoon or evening, Storm Team4 says.

Spotty showers possible through the morning with a drying trend through the afternoon/evening. There *could be a few peeks of sun but likely cloudy, damp and becoming breezy after lunchtime. Temps, chilly, only in the low to mid 50s again. pic.twitter.com/9wCugzYcPL — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) May 30, 2021

Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start of summer by many, and at least Monday should bring more seasonably nice weather.

Highs will reach the 70s amid light winds and plenty of sunshine, great weather for a cookout or hike.

Tuesday is forecast to stay mild and sunny, then there are rain chances Wednesday through Friday of next week.

