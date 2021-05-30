storm team4

Memorial Day Weekend Weather: Another Rainy, Cool Day Before Sunshine Monday

Here's your day-by-day Memorial Day weekend weather for D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Weather in the D.C. area will be cool and rainy again Sunday. You may want to move outdoor plans to Monday when the sunshine returns.

Keep your outdoor plans flexible and grab an umbrella, raincoat and water-resistant shoes if you're spending time outside Sunday.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Sunday will be another chilly and raw day as temperatures only top out in the low to mid 50s for daytime highs," Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts tells us.

Sunday has a chance of periodic showers with temps in the 50s. However, showers should taper off in the afternoon or evening, Storm Team4 says.

Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start of summer by many, and at least Monday should bring more seasonably nice weather.

Highs will reach the 70s amid light winds and plenty of sunshine, great weather for a cookout or hike.

summer weather May 24

Summer 2021: Storm Team4's DC, Maryland, Virginia Weather Outlook

Memorial Day Weekend May 28

Ways to Observe Memorial Day Weekend in the DC Area

Tuesday is forecast to stay mild and sunny, then there are rain chances Wednesday through Friday of next week.

Stay with Storm Team4 and download the NBC Washington app for the latest forecast and weather alerts

This article tagged under:

storm team4forecastweather forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us