Memorial Day Weekend Forecast: Cool With Storms and Showers in DC Area

Memorial Day weekend weather in the D.C. area will be seasonably cool with rain chances into Sunday, but Monday is a good day to make outdoor plans

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

After roaring storms battered the Washington D.C. area, we’ll have a break of nice weather before Memorial Day weekend begins cool and rainy.

Downed trees and wires snarled traffic and hundreds of homes were without power hours after Wednesday’s storms had moved out.

Canal Road in Northwest D.C. was blocked east of Arizona Avenue NW, and Arlington Ridge Road was closed from the northbound I-395 ramp to 23rd street Thursday morning.

Those ferocious storms are gone, and Thursday is shaping up to be a beautiful day with highs in the 80s and a 10% chance of rain.

Friday morning, showers are expected to return and turn to steadier rain by noon. Highs are set to be in the 70s.

Isolated, strong thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon as a cold front passes through.

Outdoor plans will be tricky on Saturday and Sunday of the long weekend.

Saturday won’t feel summery at all with highs barely above 60° and frequent showers. Overall, there’s an 80% chance of rain.

Rain chances are lower on Sunday, but watch out for occasional showers — especially before noon. Highs could be in the mid-60s amid a breeze.

High pressure should return on Monday providing sunshine and Memorial Day weather nice enough for a cookout, hike or outdoor remembrance ceremonies.

It won’t quite be warm enough for most of us to brave a dip the pool: Highs will reach the mid-70s.

Mild weather will last into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, and Storm Team4 doesn’t expect more 90° days for a while.

