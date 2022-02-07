Light Wintry Mix Hits Parts of DC Area

Some areas west of the D.C. metro region are seeing snow flurries and sleet Monday as a light wintry mix moves through.

Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist said areas along and east of I-95 can expect mostly rain, but some people have reported seeing sleet and flurries.

Temperatures were in the high 30s and low 40s for most of the region early Monday evening.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Blue Ridge Mountains.

As the sun sets and temperatures get cooler, some more areas west of D.C. might see snow, Kammerer said.

