wintry mix

Light Wintry Mix Hits Parts of DC Area

NBC Washington

Some areas west of the D.C. metro region are seeing snow flurries and sleet Monday as a light wintry mix moves through.

Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist said areas along and east of I-95 can expect mostly rain, but some people have reported seeing sleet and flurries.

Temperatures were in the high 30s and low 40s for most of the region early Monday evening.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Blue Ridge Mountains.

As the sun sets and temperatures get cooler, some more areas west of D.C. might see snow, Kammerer said.

Stay with News4 for updates to this forecast.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

wintry mix
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us