A stretch of mild January weather is over in D.C., Maryland and Virginia — for now — as the weekend forecast predicts cold, light snow and a wintry mix.

We hope you kept track of your winter coat and gear. Temperatures on Friday morning start in the 30s, with blustery winds making it feel like it's in the 20s.

Although there's a chance for conversational flurries of snow, Friday is set to have mostly sunny skies as highs reach around 40 degrees.

It will get well below freezing Saturday morning as an area of storminess moves into the D.C. area. You could wake up Saturday to find some light accumulation of snow on the ground.

Through the late afternoon, much of the D.C. Metro area and I-95 corridor will see light snow or sleet changing to all rain.

The snow may be a nuisance for some and cause tricky travel on untreated roads, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

Southwest wind will bring temperatures into the low 40s for Saturday night into Sunday morning so any ice or snow that does accumulate will be quickly melted away.