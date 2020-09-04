Whether your Labor Day weekend plans involve grilling, squeezing in an end-of-summer swim or just relaxing, the D.C.-area forecast is looking great for any outdoor activity.

Storms that slammed the region on Thursday afternoon are gone, and Friday is expected to be quiet and warm, although some areas may see rain or a passing storm.

Expect temperatures to rise to the mid-80s to near 90°.

A few passing showers or a thunderstorm are possible, most likely around D.C. or to the south. Most areas north of D.C. will likely stay dry, while areas south of Route 50 are more likely to see some rain.

A cold front will bring pleasantly cooler temperatures for the rest of the weekend. Nighttime lows could dip into the 60s, so pack a sweatshirt if you're camping or taking an early-morning hike.

On Saturday, temperatures will just reach the upper 70s to around 80° and humidity will be lower. You can also look forward to plenty of sunshine – don't forget your sunscreen or sunglasses.

A lot of people are expected to leave town for one last trip this Labor Day weekend. From gas prices, to quarantine rules, Transportation Reporter Adam Tuss is working for you, with a roundup of what you need to know.

Sunday is looking similar, with highs in the low 80s.

Humidity will increase on Monday. But with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s, anyone used to the D.C.-area summer weather can still enjoy the sunshine outdoors.

