Intense Heat Continues Sunday as Temps Near 100°

Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s Sunday, making it feel as hot as 108° at times.

There will also be more humidity throughout the day, adding to the already intense heat. A chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said. They will likely pop up in the afternoon and the evening.

A very hot day across the region with the heat index reaching over 105 for a lot of the region. Expect some AM clouds with midday sunshine. There is a small chance of some pop-up storms this afternoon but a lot of us will be on the dry side. Join us all morning on @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/cONmQ9pBXQ — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) July 19, 2020

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the city's heat emergency plan.

🚨 Heat Emergency Plan Activated🚨



🌬️ Find shade or air conditioning

💦 Drink water

☀️ Wear sunscreen

🤝 If you see someone in need of help dial 311

🐶 Check on pets

📍For cooling centers: https://t.co/42swa1TSjU

#StayCoolDChttps://t.co/QIXMlZsaKb pic.twitter.com/f2Ryz5cjHT — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 19, 2020

A heat advisory is in effect Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. for parts of Southern Maryland and Northern Virginia. See all weather alerts here.

The National Parks Service said the Billy Goat Trail A in C&O Canal Park near Great Falls will be closed Sunday and Monday due to the heat.

D.C. got a short break from daily highs at or above 90° Thursday, breaking a 20-day heatwave. It was one day short of tying the region's all-time record.

The upcoming workweek, however, will not bring a reprieve. Monday will still be hot and humid with a heat index around 103-108°.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, muggy and dangerously hot again with a heat index of 102-107°.

There is a chance for storms Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

You can still enjoy the summer sun if you're proactive to prevent dehydration. With the heat index getting above 100° for the next several days, please remember to add an extra glass of water to each meal. Don't wait until you feel thirsty.

Remember to bring pets inside and check on your neighbors.

