Inches of Rain, Flash Floods Due in DC Area from Remnants of Hurricane Ida

What to Know The remnants of Hurricane Ida are on track to bring 2-3 inches of rain or more to the D.C. area, prompting a flash flood watch beginning Tuesday night.

Impacts are expected between Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

Prepare now to flood-proof property that's susceptible to rising water. Alexandria was set to give out free sandbags to help residents.

Heavy rain could spur flash floods starting Tuesday night as what’s left of Hurricane Ida barrels toward the Washington, D.C. area.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tuesday is your best chance to weather-proof property against flooding before the deluge arrives, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Storm Ida, now a tropical depression after blowing ashore as a Category 4 hurricane, is on track to dump inches of rain in the D.C. area, sparking concern for flash floods.

Path of storm Ida

Track storm Ida's path toward the D.C. area on the radar above. Use the "layers" button to customize your view.

Keep an umbrella handy Tuesday: There’s a 40% chance of rain during the day amid temps in the 80s.

The burst of wet weather is set to begin Tuesday evening. There's a 100% chance of rain and storms, particularly between 5 and 10 p.m., and they could be strong to severe.

Stay weather-ready. A flash flood watch will be in effect Tuesday evening to late Wednesday, the National Weather Service says. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

Remember: If you see high water, turn around, don't drown. Check out these links for flood preparation and safety tips from the National Weather Service and D.C.

Alexandria was set to pass out free sandbags at 133 S. Quaker Lane from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

“This could really be quite a problem for us Wednesday night and Thursday morning,” Bell said. “You need to take your flood preparations seriously.”

Rain is set to intensify throughout Wednesday. Up to 2 to 3 inches of rainfall is possible regionwide, but 5 inches or more could fall locally.

WEATHER ALERT: Extreme danger of FLASH FLOODING from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday. Look at these amounts! Multiple runs of multiple forecast models ALL showing that rainfall amounts of 6" or more should be expected to come in this 24 hour period. Stay alert! @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/EmD8rnEiNY — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) August 31, 2021

The exact location of the heaviest rain will depend on where the core of this storm goes, Storm Team4 says. Areas north and west of the D.C. area are currently at the greatest risk.

The heavy rain will end late Wednesday night and the final drops will fall before noon on Thursday, making way for a sunny Labor Day weekend.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are set to be filled with sunshine with lower humidity and temperatures below average in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The only day that might have some rain over the Labor Day weekend would be Monday but even that is not a sure thing.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast and download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.