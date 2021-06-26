Hot, Muggy Weekend With Showers, Spotty Storm Possible in DC Area

Get ready to sweat: The Washington, D.C., area is getting a shot of hot, humid weather this weekend and next week.

The heat index will be in the low 90s Saturday once you factor in muggy air, Storm Team4 says.

Don't expect the clouds to clear anytime soon. Temps will top out in the mid 80s today but it will feel around 90 with the humidity. Expect some showers this morning passing through with a spotty chance by this afternoon. We are on until 9:30am! pic.twitter.com/5PyLzEg80i — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) June 26, 2021

Showers are possible in the morning, then we could see a little sun this afternoon. There’s a chance for a spotty shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon.

Sunday may feel even hotter with another shower or storm chance in the afternoon, but rain is less likely than Saturday.

Be ready for temperatures climb to around 90° with the heat index in the mid-90s.

The workweek is set to begin very hot a humid with the heat index near 100° on Monday and Tuesday.

The early read on Fourth of July weekend? An approaching cold front could push some rain in, but confidence in the forecast is currently low.

