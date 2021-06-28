Hot, Humid Monday Will Have Heat Index Near 100° in DC Area

The heat and humidity we experienced over the weekend will only get more intense over the next few days.

Highs in and around D.C. on Monday will be in the low 90s, Storm Team4’s Chuck Bell said. It will feel even hotter, with the heat index closing in on 100°.

The District has declared a heat emergency through Wednesday.

Save this number in your phone: 202-399-7093. If you see someone struggling with the heat and needs transportation to a shelter, please call the shelter hotline. https://t.co/do6rXZ4TWZ — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) June 27, 2021

Tuesday will have much of the same heat and humidity, but with temperatures a few degrees higher and the chance of rain even lower.

Wednesday is looking to be the hottest day of the week, when downtown D.C. could come close to 100° even without factoring in the heat index. Rain chances on Wednesday to climb to 30% but are once again more likely to reach the higher elevations west of Dulles International Airport.

Cooling centers are open in D.C. through Wednesday after officials implemented the District’s Heat Emergency Plan. Go here to find a list of the facilities.

D.C. opens cooling centers when the temperature or heat index is forecast to reach 95 degrees.

A cold front will try to break down this ridge of heat later in the week.

These summer cold fronts have a tendency to slow down as they come east, so there is a little uncertainty on whether it will arrive Thursday or Friday. For now, plan on Thursday afternoon reaching at least the low/mid 90s, but with a 60% chances of thunderstorms by evening. With that cold front slowly crossing our area, both Friday and Saturday could be a bit stormy at times, but with afternoon highs only in the low/mid 80s.

If you’re walking your dog, be aware of how hot asphalt gets. It takes only 60 seconds to burn a dog’s paws. With an 86 degree temperature, the asphalt reaches 135 degrees, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

Find other tips to cope with extreme heat online here.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for more details on the forecast.