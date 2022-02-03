High Rain Chances Thursday, Friday Before Polar Plunge

Hold onto your umbrellas tight for the next few days as the Washington, D.C., area prepares for lots of rain and roller coaster temperatures.

There’s a 100% chance of rain Thursday and Friday — be ready to pull out that umbrella at any time. Rainfall totals will be around an inch with the steadiest rain expected late Thursday to around noon Friday.

A winter storm is bearing down on millions of people from New Mexico to Vermont, but there won’t be significant impacts in most of the D.C. area. A winter weather advisory is set for Frederick County, Maryland, from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday due to freezing rain. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.

WEATHER ALERT: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for Northern Maryland from 5am to 4pm on Friday. All rain today and tonight but as the colder air arrives there could be a period of sleet or freezing rain in these areas. Frederick and Hagerstown & Martinsburg. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/92AvzmkBq5 — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) February 3, 2022

The D.C. area will see major swings in temperatures, from unusually mild Thursday night to bitter cold on Saturday.

On Thursday, temperatures start chilly in the 40s but will rise into the 50s by sunset.

On Friday, bring warm layers to work or after-school activities. Temperatures would begin in the mid- to upper 40s, then fall back into the freezing range by 7 or 8 p.m.

Some sleet or snow could mix in with rain during the cold Friday evening commute, Storm Team4 says. There’s a 30% chance of freezing precipitation, so keep an eye on the forecast if you have travel plans.

The precipitation is set to end Friday evening as the bone dry, Arctic air arrives. Brace for wind chills in the 10s during your Friday night plans.

Lingering icy patches could create slick roads and sidewalks Saturday. It will remain bitter cold with temperatures in the 20s to low 30s and daytime wind chills around 15 to 20°.

Sunday is your best bet for outdoor plans with far less wind and temperatures close to 40°.

Next week is looking easy as far as February weather goes, with highs in the 40s and partly sunny skies through Wednesday.

