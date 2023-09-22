Heavy rain, powerful winds expected in DC area this weekend

Heavy rain and wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the D.C. area on Saturday, with rain beginning to fall on Friday.

Storm Team4 is in Weather Alert mode as tropical storm-like conditions are expected.

If you have outdoor plans for Saturday, they may have to change, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said. Several events have been called off for Saturday: The Anacostia River Splash and Fairfax Fiesta were canceled. The Falls Church Festival is rescheduled to Sunday.

“Be ready to stay put, stay safe and stay inside all day,” he said.

What the National Hurricane Center has called Potential Topical Cyclone Sixteen is "forecast to organize into a tropical storm by tonight before moving onshore over eastern North Carolina on Saturday," according to the National Weather Service.

If the storm strengthens to the point where it needs a name, it would be called Ophelia.

"We could see the name coming later this afternoon," Meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

A number of tropical storm warnings and coastal flood advisories are in effect. Go here for the full list.

Coastal, flash flooding concerns

For areas that get coastal and tidal flooding, this will be a severe storm. Areas along the Potomac River, Old Town Alexandria and the Georgetown waterfront should be prepared in case of rising water.

Flash flooding will be a major risk. Never drive on a water-covered road. Turn around, don't drown.

Areas on the west side of the Chesapeake Bay — including Calvert County and St. Mary’s County — are at risk of storm surge of 3 or 4 feet.

WEATHER ALERT for the @nbcwashington viewing area tonight and Saturday. #Ophelia will bring Tropical Storm conditions to the Tidal Potomac, Chesapeake Bay and Delmarva beaches. Gusts 45-55mph likely. Rainfall will also be a problem with 1.5"+ expected East of the Blue Ridge! pic.twitter.com/4kf7AjYDrJ — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) September 22, 2023

Rain totals may average 2 or 3 inches for most of our area, with localized amounts of 4 inches or more possible.

Downed trees and power outages are possible, as well as travel restrictions on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

How to prepare for storms in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Use Friday to prepare for the storm that’s headed to D.C., Maryland and Virginia, Bell said. Secure your trash cans and potted plants.

“Anything that can blow over or get blown down the road, make sure it is tied up tight tonight because the winds are really going to be ferocious tomorrow. Today is your prep day,” he said.

The Red Cross shared tips on how to prepare.

Now is the time to prepare for potential impacts from the tropical system working it way up the east coast.



🚙 Fill your car's gas tank in case of evacuation

💧 Fill plastic bottles with drinking water

🔌 Unplug small appliances

💨 Bring outdoor items inside that can blow away pic.twitter.com/7iaLkLPF7E — Red Cross Virginia (@VARedCross) September 21, 2023

Here’s what we know about storm timing

Rain is expected to begin on Friday evening, moving in as early as 7 p.m. in Southern Maryland but holding off until about 10 p.m. for the D.C. metro area and later for areas east of Interstate 95. We’ll see heavy rain by midnight.

On Saturday, periods of hard, heavy rain are expected, and wind gusts up to 50 mph. The closer you are to the Chesapeake Bay and the Eastern Shore, the stronger the winds will be. It will also be chilly. Saturday's high is expected to be 64 degrees.

The core of a storm churning in the Atlantic Ocean will pass over the D.C. area on Saturday.

The heaviest rain is set to fall on Saturday afternoon and evening. This could affect the Nationals game scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and the DC United game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The storm will push up to the north and west.

Late Saturday, the storm will finally move out.

On Sunday, the impacts of rain and wind are expected to be lower. We’ll see occasional showers and a breeze. If you’re going to the Commanders game, you might need a poncho.

Starting Monday, hit-and-miss rain is expected.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.