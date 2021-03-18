Heavy Rain Expected, Thunderstorms Possible Thursday in DC Area

A powerful spring storm that produced dozens of tornadoes across the Deep South will impact the D.C. area Thursday with some periods of heavy rain.

It’s going to be a wet, dreary day with a 100% chance for rain in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. An inch or more could fall between Thursday morning and lunchtime on Friday.

“Your morning commute will be socked in with rain,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

The steadiest rain of the day is set to slow down your morning along with low clouds, low visibility and fog.

Going out for lunch? Lighter showers with brief pockets of dry time are expected around midday, but still, bring your umbrella.

Thunderstorms are most likely between 6 and 10 p.m., and the best chances for thunder are south of D.C., particularly below Interstate 66.

Another active day for severe weather. The DC area is on the Northern-most edge of the threat zone and not likely to have much more than a few rumbles accompanied by gusty winds. Norfolk to Raleigh to Charleston are really under the gun today: tornadoes possible there. pic.twitter.com/pakRk0shEA — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) March 18, 2021

A blast of northwest wind could bring gusts up to 40 mph overnight, and showers are likely during Friday morning.

The good news is that sunshine is set to return Friday afternoon — but it will be windy and cold enough for a winter coat, with highs around 41-46°, Bell says.

Keep your warmer clothes around for the weekend. Cold, sunny conditions continue Saturday before milder temps in the 50s return Sunday.

