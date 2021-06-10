Heavy Rain Expected in DC Area; Flash Flood Watch Issued

Soaking rainstorms beginning Thursday afternoon are expected to dump over an inch of rain, sparking concern for flash floods.

Clouds will build into the afternoon and highs will reach the low to mid-80s, giving the DMV a break from this week’s sweltering heat.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Showers are expected to develop after lunchtime Thursday. By dinner, we’ll likely see some heavier rain.

"Rain could be coming down in buckets at times," Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

A flash flood watch is set for noon to 8 p.m. covering all the D.C. metro area and into Southern Maryland, the National Weather Service says.

Rain is expected to last overnight and continue well into Friday afternoon, with 1 to 2 inches total rainfall expected.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH today from noon until 8pm for all of the highlighted areas. This does include all of Metro DC. Locally heavy rain could add up to 2" or more in a short period of time. We will send push alerts through the @nbcwashington app as they come up. More now on NBC4. pic.twitter.com/m5aW2x0tru — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) June 10, 2021

These storms will be slow-moving, so local amounts could be 3 inches or more, Storm Team4 says.

On Friday, the steady rain will taper to passing showers by evening. With no sunshine, temperatures will stay in the 60s all day.

D.C., Maryland, Virginia Weekend Forecast

The weekend is looking comfortable. There will be rain chances, but not enough to kibosh your outdoor plans.

You’ll still have nice enough summer weather if your heart is set on the beach or pool.

On Saturday, cooler temps will stick around with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There’s a 20% chance of a passing shower.

On Sunday, it will be warmer with higher chances for afternoon rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with a few showers possible after 4 p.m.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast