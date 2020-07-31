Heavy Rain Expected Friday; Flash Flood Watch in Maryland, Virginia

Grab your umbrella because Friday is expected to bring showers to the D.C. area, including heavier downpours in some neighborhoods.

Pockets of moderate to heavy rain are possible, especially south and west of the D.C. metro areas where a flash flood watch is in effect.

The flash flood watch is in effect through 6 p.m. for parts of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. Track all weather alerts here.

Storm Team4 has declared Friday a weather alert day.

Over the past 31 days, 28 have reached 90° or higher. But Friday will have a slight reprieve: Highs are expected to stay in the low 80s.

Expect some late-day showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Those could come with damaging winds.

Sunday is looking mainly dry, but hot, humid and breezy. Temperatures are set to head back into the 90s.

Storm Team4 will be keeping a close eye on Hurricane Isaias, currently a category 1 storm. This storm may bring the capital region some rain late Monday into Tuesday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.