Heavy Rain, Chances of Flooding Expected for DC Area

Heavy-rain storms will continue for most of the day Thursday causing flash flood watches across the region. Storm Team4 says there can be anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rainfall in some parts of the area.

Similar storms Wednesday left much of the D.C. region drenched and some areas flooded. Flash floods stranded drivers when roads became rivers in Sterling, Virginia.

Loudoun County rescue officials checking on stranded driver caught in the flash flood on Church Rd at Cabin Branch in Sterling. He appears to be okay. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/H0sOtXEn3s — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) August 12, 2020

A flash flood warning is in effect Thursday for parts of Prince William County. Flood watches are in effect through the evening for most parts of the D.C. region including Northern Virginia and Prince George's County.

Early Wednesday, several inches of rain fell in a short period of time, causing a sinkhole to open up on Moseby Court in Manassas Park, which left about 400 people with no way to leave their neighborhood. No one was hurt. Crews are working to create a temporary road out of another part of the neighborhood so residents can leave the area.

Chopper4 footage showed the gaping hole.

A patrol officer was driving through the area at about 4:30 a.m. when he saw a tree in the roadway.

“He realized the road had caved away. Thankfully no one drove into it,” Capt. Frank Winston of the city’s police department said.

One car with no one inside was swept into water nearby.

🚨UPDATE🚨A temporary access road has been installed from Moseby Court into Stonewall Park. This road can be used by... Posted by City of Manassas Park Police Department on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Temperatures for Thursday are expected for reach the mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

